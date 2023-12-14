Lunch & Learn with Alders Wehelie and Harrington-McKinney

media release: Alder Nasra Wehelie and Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney are excited to host once-again a virtual Lunch and Learn. The Lunch and Learn will take place on Thursday, December 14, from 12-1 p.m. and will focus on city of Madison winter services, specifically snowplowing. Bryan Johnson, the Public Information Officer of the Streets Division, will provide City of Madison residents with a comprehensive presentation on how the Streets Division responds to winter events, common misconceptions, and answer questions from residents.

Did you know there are 1,818 miles of traffic lanes to cover in the city of Madison? The Lunch and Learn will provide residents with an in-depth look at what all is involved in plow and salt truck deployment. Bryan will also talk about the city’s salt reduction efforts and why this is important, alternate side parking rules, and other winter topics. While some information will be specific to aldermanic districts 7 and 20, the majority of information will be relevant citywide, so all are welcome to attend.

The Lunch and Learn will serve as an effective way to inform and engage residents over the lunch hour about important winter updates and information.

There will be limited time for a Q&A at the end of the presentation. We request that attendees limit their questions to one minute.

Attendees can also submit their questions in advance to Lorissa Banuelos, Community Engagement Strategist, by email lbanuelos@cityofmadison.com. Please include “December 14 Lunch and Learn question” in the subject line.

For more information, please contact Alder Nasra Wehelie by email district7@cityofmadison.com or by phone (608) 571-4919, or please contact Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney, by email district20@cityofmadison.com or by phone (608) 228-8683. To attend this Lunch and Learn, please register in advance on Zoom.