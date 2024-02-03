media release: Maxine Gordon will close her visit to Madison on Saturday, February 3, at Cafe CODA, meeting with Hanah Jon Taylor's Cool School students and attending the afternoon student-led Madison Jazz Jam. All are welcome to bring your own lunch to “Lunch with Maxine” from 12:30pm-2:00pm, and join the all-ages jazz jam, to play or listen, from 2:00-4:00pm.

The Dexter Gordon Centennial Project has been a year-long celebration of the life and legacy of musical icon Dexter Gordon beginning on the 100th anniversary of his birth - on February 27, 2023 - and commencing through February of 2024. Organized by The Dexter Gordon Society, Inc. the commemorative nonprofit preserving Gordon's memory, the project will include events, publications, and initiatives designed to extend Gordon's profound impact, serving as a source of inspiration and cultural enrichment, while guiding the next generation of visionary artists into the future.

In 2013, Maxine and her son Woody Shaw III founded The Dexter Gordon Society, a nonprofit cultural organization created to preserve, document, and present their collective life's work. She is also President of Dex Music LLC which oversees Dexter Gordon’s copyrights and protects his name and likeness.

Other events:

Maxine Gordon will discuss a forthcoming biography of four women in jazz, Quartette: Stories from the Lives of Four Women Jazz Musicians - Maxine Sullivan, Velma Middleton, Melba Liston, and Shirley Scott, at Sequoya Public Library on Wednesday, January 31, 10:30am (free admission). ALL will present her talk in partnership with Wisconsin Book Festival.

Arts + Literature Laboratory presents DEX100, a Dexter Gordon centennial tribute concert, on Friday, February 2, 7:30pm. Tickets $20 general admission or $15 student/ALL Member in advance online, or $25 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at https://dex100madison.bpt.me.

Performers will include Jon Irabagon, Eric Koppa, Pawan Benjamin, Johannes Wallmann, Peter Dominguez, Matt Endres.

This concert will be attended by Maxine Gordon. Jazz historian, long time jazz advocate, executive, and archivist, Maxine Gordon "is a force in her own right, advocating for the music and musicians in many capacities" - All That Jazz.