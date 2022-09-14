press release:Join us for lunchtime networking to discuss your current sustainability successes and challenges with your fellow members.

Networking is an opportunity to connect with members of other established or emerging green teams and sustainability committees. Participate in welcoming peer-to-peer conversations, share best practices, and elevate your projects together.

The in-person attendees will be joining us at our office in the Cafe space on the third floor of the Spark building at 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703.

Lunch will not be provided. We request that in person attendees be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before attending the networking. Anyone with symptoms of illness and/or COVID-19 are asked to please not attend in-person and join us for the virtual option instead.