Lupus Support Group for Women of Color Anniversary Celebration

media release: Thank you for your interest in the 8-year Anniversary Celebration for the Lupus Support Group for Women of Color! October 22 from 2:00 - 4:00pm, at The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness 6601 Grand Teton Plaza Suite A2 Madison, WI 53719 *Virtual attendance is available*

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Strachan, Board-certified Dermatologist, Skin of Color Society Member, and Founder of www.FindABlackDoctor.com

This celebration is provided at no cost, however, for those who would like to donate please visit www.ffbww.link/LupusDonation.

Please complete the registration form for a chance to win a $500 customized UPF 50+ Coolibar Care Package! These clothes and accessories blocks 98% of UVA/UVB rays to protect you while you're enjoying the outdoors