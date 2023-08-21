Lupus Support Group for Women of Color

RSVP

Foundation for Black Women's Wellness 6601 Grand Teton Plaza Suite A2, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: We are a positive group supporting each other through the lupus journey! Join us for special guest speakers and open topic sessions from the comfort of your own home or at the FOundation for Black Women’s Wellness Center: 6601 Grand Teton Plaze Suite A2 Madison, WI 53719. Meetings are held the third Monday of each month from 6:00 - 7:30pm CST.

https://www.facebook.com/events/598210192129434/598210225462764/

Info

Foundation for Black Women's Wellness 6601 Grand Teton Plaza Suite A2, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Support Groups
RSVP
Google Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-08-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-08-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-08-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-08-21 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-09-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-09-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-09-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-09-18 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-10-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-10-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-10-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-10-16 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-11-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-11-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-11-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-11-20 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-12-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-12-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-12-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lupus Support Group for Women of Color - 2023-12-18 18:00:00 ical