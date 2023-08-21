Lupus Support Group for Women of Color

media release: We are a positive group supporting each other through the lupus journey! Join us for special guest speakers and open topic sessions from the comfort of your own home or at the FOundation for Black Women’s Wellness Center: 6601 Grand Teton Plaze Suite A2 Madison, WI 53719. Meetings are held the third Monday of each month from 6:00 - 7:30pm CST.

https://www.facebook.com/events/598210192129434/598210225462764/