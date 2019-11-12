Lust for Life, Episode 4
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Lust for Life is a farcical radio-style soap opera following the exploits and machinations of a family whose patriarch has passed on and left a fortune to be contested. Don't touch that dial - you won't want to miss a single episode!
