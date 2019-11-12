Lust for Life, Episode 4

Strollers Theatre

Google Calendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-12 19:30:00

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Lust for Life is a farcical radio-style soap opera following the exploits and machinations of a family whose patriarch has passed on and left a fortune to be contested. Don't touch that dial - you won't want to miss a single episode!

For more information on this event, visit the Strollers website. General Admission: $15 each

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
Google Calendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-12 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lust for Life, Episode 4 - 2019-11-19 19:30:00