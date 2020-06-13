ONLINE: League of Women Voters of Wisconsin Annual Meeting

press release: The League’s virtual Annual Meeting will take place on Saturday, June 13, 10:00am to 11:30am on Zoom, which is a web conferencing platform. The following Annual Meeting documents are now available for your reference:

Program Agenda and Annual Meeting Materials available online.

You can join this meeting from your computer by clicking this link and using zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84000344953

Or you can also join this meeting from your phone by dialing either of these numbers and entering the meeting ID number:

Or iPhone one-tap: 646-876-9923,,84000344953#

Or Telephone: 301-715 8592

Webinar ID: 840 0034 4953

We will send a reminder with this information closer to the meeting time.

This year’s virtual Annual Meeting is designed to answer questions related to voting issues, present the annual Meg McLane Advocacy and Membership and Leadership Development awards, share reports by board committees and issue coalitions, and give thanks to all members and friends of the League for their amazing work and support over the past year. Watch for meeting updates on the LWVWI website events calendar.

If you have any questions or concerns about our upcoming virtual annual meeting, please contact the LWVWI office - email: lwvwisconsin@lwvwi.org or phone: 608-256-0827.