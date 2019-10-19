Lydia Fitzpatrick
Discussing "Lights All Night Long."
press release: Fifteen-year-old Ilya arrives in Louisiana from his native Russia for what should be the adventure of his life: a year in America as an exchange student. The abundance of his new world--the Super Walmarts and heated pools and enormous televisions--is as hard to fathom as the relentless cheerfulness of his host parents. And Sadie, their beautiful and enigmatic daughter, has miraculously taken an interest in him.
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
