Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

media release: Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will embark on an extensive tour this summer with his Large Band, including a newly confirmed stop in Madison at Overture Center on Tuesday, July 2. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at overture.org.

Whether touring with his Large Band, Acoustic Group or in conversation and song format, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend’s talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music.

The upcoming performances will feature songs from across Lovett’s extensive catalog, including his latest album, 12th of June, which was produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the record further highlights Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, he has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.