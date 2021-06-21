Lynda & the Zeros, Madison Music Foundry Youth Band

× Expand Lynda and the Zeros

press release: Concerts At McKee welcomes Lynda & the Zeros as the June 2021 headliner!

The undeniable energy of Lynda & The ZEROs New-Mo-Funk style is both infectious and unstoppable. Whether it is in their soon to be released EP ‘Brand New Dance Card’, headlining their own shows or in opening for such iconic acts as Three Dog Night, the ZEROs combine Lynda’s vocal prowess and high spirited stage show with the ZEROs ‘big’ sound, weaving Motown, Funk and Soul into one all-encompassing jam of happiness, love and **** good music.

Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! MADISON MUSIC FOUNDRY's Youth Band is at 6:00pm, and Lynda & the Zeros will take the stage at 7:00pm.

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak Bank, Coldwell Banker Success, Ward-Brodt, Klaas Financial, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and MADISON MUSIC FOUNDRY