ONLINE: Lyndsey Ellis

media release: June 3 - Special reader’s event—Bone Broth Book Release with special guests The Donna Woodall Jazz Trio

The Stoughton Opera House is honored to host a virtual book release event for Lyndsey Ellis’s debut novel Bone Broth.

Lyndsey will be joined on stage by Milwaukee’s Donna Woodall Jazz Trio.

More on Bone Broth:

Set in a struggling suburb of North St. Louis, Bone Broth excavates the social and familial issues that one Black family and their loved ones must navigate in order to survive.

After the passing of their volatile patriarch, Justine and her adult children find themselves within one another’s daily orbit in trying ways. Justine, the new family matriarch, struggles to connect with her children and refuses to acknowledge the details of her murky past. Raynah, the unruly spitfire social activist, is determined to uncover the truth of that past so that she can move on with her present. Lois, the struggling real estate agent, contends with the reality of white flight while also dealing with the older emotional toll of violently losing her son. And Theo, the public servant, battles with the memory of violence, love lost, and his own sexuality.

Through these linked perspectives, Bone Broth delivers the touchstones of an inequitable society: violence, suppression, and the human capacity to continue in the face of extreme adversity. With clear, cutting, biting prose, Ellis explores how trauma affects family dynamics, how it permeates every aspect of life, and how reckoning and reconciliation require the strength and courage to confront all the broken, jagged memories from the past.

“With a sharp eye for detail that brings every character to bright, shining life, Lyndsey Ellis fearlessly explores the secrets that are a family's true inheritance. Bone Broth broke my heart and put it back together in even better shape.” — Chris L. Terry, author of Black Card

Lyndsey Ellis is a St. Louis-born fiction writer, essayist, and cultural worker. With a BA in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia and an MFA in Writing from California College of the Arts in San Francisco, she strives to explore intergenerational trauma, hardship, and struggle. In 2016, she was a recipient of the San Francisco Foundation’s Joseph Henry Jackson Literary Award and in 2018, she received a grant from the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund for fiction. Bone Broth is her first novel.