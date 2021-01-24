ONLINE: Lynn Hadley-Gillitzer

media release: Cargo Music Live Stream - ON LOCATION!

Although we still can't have in-person audience members, you can still see great local musicians playing our Cargo stage from the comfort of your couch!

Lynn Hadley-Gillitzer is a singer songwriter from Evansville, and Lynn’s music is a contemporary style with some blues, folk, country and rock thrown in, her music is a sum of her life experiences and the different styles of music she was exposed to growing up!