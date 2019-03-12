Lynn Hadley-Gillitzer, Mackenzie Moore, Liv Rather, Karen Wheelock

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

**Due to the snowstorm, we are moving this show to March!***

It's the February edition of the Fierce Females Songwriters Circle! Join us for an intimate night of music and storytelling!

This month, we welcome Lynn Hadley-Gillitzer, Mackenzie Moore, and Liv Rather!

$5 // all ages // sober and safe space

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
