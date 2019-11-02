Lynne Allen, Dakota Mace

× Expand Courtesy of the artist. Lynne Allen, "Endangered," etching and woodcut.

press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory is pleased to announce two new solo exhibitions: -fractured-, by Lynne Allen and Nihá (For Us) by Dakota Mace, which will both open with a reception on November 2, 2019 from 7-9pm. Both exhibitions will be open from November 2 through December 21, 2019.

-fractured- references Allen’s own lineage, six generations of Hunkpapa Sioux women, and parallels events occurring today that are not unlike the history of her forebears. Allen’s impactful prints explore climate change, the death of native species both animal and human, and the marginalization and fragmentation of societies through conflict and neglect and what part we as humans play in it.

“I am interested in making art that pictorially expresses a feeling, a sense of loss, a sense of injustice, or a glimpse of an outcome of what may come to pass,” says Allen, “as we cannot live independently from our environment.”

Allen is a printmaker whose work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, and is included in the collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art Library, the New York Public Library, New York; the Library of Congress, Washington, D.C., the Springfield Art Museum, Missouri, the Minneapolis Museum of Art, and the Victoria & Albert Museum, London. Allen is currently a Professor of Art in the College of Fine Arts at Boston University.

Mace’s exhibition Nihá (For Us) explores Diné traditions and their relationship to memory and land. Through the color łichííʼ (red), Mace explores the past, present, and future with forms inspired by Kinétah (land). Mace’s use of both traditional and non-traditional materials connects the works to to the places they reside and were made, interweaving fiber arts with photographic techniques to create complex works that comment on historical identities and lineage.

“With each connection, tradition remains central to the fundamental understanding of the Diné, a line between one generation to the next,” Mace says, “It is Nihá (for us).”

Dakota Mace is a Diné (Navajo) artist and researcher who focuses on the cultural appropriation of Indigenous design-work, material culture, and textile history. Mace received her MA and MFA degrees in Photography and Textile Design at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her BFA in Photography from the Institute of American Indian Arts.

Fall gallery hours are Thursday and Friday 11:00am-4:00pm, Saturday 11:00am-3:00pm, and by appointment.