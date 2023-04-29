media release: LYNNE HANSON at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. She’s called the Canadian Queen of Americana, coming all the way from Ottawa, Ontario. Her sultry, smoky voice and bluesy guitar work shimmer in the dark. From blue sky ballads to hard-living times on the road, her music has impressed folks at the Kerrville and Winnipeg Folk Festivals, and all over the US, Canada and Europe. Lynne Hanson is the real deal. Come see why.

CONCERT DETAILS: The price is $20 each for all concerts. All proceeds go to our musicians, and we ask that you pay in advance so we know we have the funds we’ve promised the performers. To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your cash or check (payable to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703). You can also use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert. Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional. Questions? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House! David Wallner and Anne Katz