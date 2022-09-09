Join Us to Celebrate the Lyon Road Art Studio Grand Opening in Downtown Waunakee

Internationally known artist Kaitlin Walsh of Lyon Road Art is launching her new studio at 101 E. Main Street.

September 9, 2022 at 6 pm

Free tacos - first come first serve

Original anatomy-inspired artwork, prints, and products available for purchase

Casual attire

Kaitlin will use the new Lyon Road Art studio to provide general art classes to the Madison area community and house a space for her to create large oil and watercolor paintings. The studio will also serve as a print shop for shipping Kaitlin’s anatomy-inspired art prints that she sells via her website and Etsy.

“Setting up a new studio in Waunakee feels like coming home. To be able to share my gift in an area that I love so deeply is the fulfillment of a deep-seated dream.” Kaitlin says.

Lyon Road Art is an established and respected name in the anatomical art community. Kaitlin started Lyon Road Art in 2015 after the premature birth of her first son. The doctors’ care and expertise inspired Kaitlin to use her medical illustration degree to paint anatomy in a way that inspires respect for the human body’s beauty and strength.

Kaitlin’s work has been sold in every state and worldwide. A permanent display of her original work resides in the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and her show entitled Exquisite Anatomy opened at the SSM Monroe Health Center in Monroe this past June. Kaitlin’s art has also been on the cover and within several medical journals and magazines, including Physician’s Outlook and Prevention Magazine.

Lyon Road Art is a woman owned and operated art business focusing on anatomy-inspired commissioned art, prints, and products for the medical community as well as providing general art classes for Madison and the surrounding areas.