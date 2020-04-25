Lyons Lecture in Theology

press release: David Galston is the executive director of the Westar Institute which originated the Jesus Seminars. Galston is an adjunct professor of philosophy at Brock University. He is the author of God's Human Future (Polebridge, 2016), Embracing the Human Jesus (Polebridge Press, 2012), and Archives and the Event of God (McGill-Queens Press, 2011). David holds a Ph.D. in the Philosophy of Religion from McGill University.