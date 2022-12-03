× Expand courtesy Machiko Ito A close-up of Machiko Ito. Machiko Ito

media release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of the Arts welcomes Machiko Ito to campus November 29–December 3, 2022 through the International Visiting Artist Program.

Machiko Ito constructs sculptural artworks with crochet, woven and bundled glass fiber. Formerly a knit-wear designer, Ito’s technique was born from the exploration of weaving glass fibers. Focused on the Buddhist concept called “En,” which represents a relationship from first meeting to farewell and the bond that develops therein, Ito is fascinated by the silky texture and luster produced when glass fibers are heated in a kiln and melted together. Ito completed the Glass Certification Studies Program and the Advanced Research Studies Program at Toyama City Institute of Glass Art. Her work has been featured in solo exhibitions in Tokyo and Toyama, Japan, and has been featured in exhibitions internationally including Glasmuseum in Frauenau, Germany. Ito has been an artist-in-residence at The Studio at the Corning Museum of Glass and is presently an artist-in-residence in the Southern Illinois University glass program. Ito was born in Okinawa and lives and works in Toyama, Japan.

Visiting Artist Lecture December 2 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, L140 Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, 800 University Avenue

Public Demonstration at UW Glass Lab December 3 @ 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm, Art Lofts, 111 North Frances Street

Watch Machiko Ito at work creating intricate glass-fiber sculptures at this free public demonstration. Machiko is the Fall 2022 International Visiting Artist.