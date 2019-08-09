× Expand https://www.facebook.com/mackenziemooremusic/ Mackenzie Moore

press release: Mackenzie Moore is a multi-award winning American singer/songwriter. With roots in rock, folk, pop, and Americana, she has been described as having 'a voice as smooth and smoky as a glass of good scotch.' Teri Barr from Maximum Ink says, "Mackenzie Moore is an old soul, and it comes out in her music." This live show is free to the public and no cover charge needed.