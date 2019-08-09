Mackenzie Moore

Cambridge Winery Tasting Room 1001 Whitney Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Mackenzie Moore is a multi-award winning American singer/songwriter. With roots in rock, folk, pop, and Americana, she has been described as having 'a voice as smooth and smoky as a glass of good scotch.' Teri Barr from Maximum Ink says, "Mackenzie Moore is an old soul, and it comes out in her music." This live show is free to the public and no cover charge needed. 

Cambridge Winery Tasting Room 1001 Whitney Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
