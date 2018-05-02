RSVP for Macro & Close-Up Photography Tools & Techniques

press release:

Do you want to improve your skills and techniques, or just learn the basics of capturing close-up objects with your digital camera? If so, here's your chance to join photography instructor John Lorimer and learn how to take or improve your digital photographs of small objects. Whether your interest is flowers, insects, jewelry, or other small objects, he will show you the tools and techniques needed to capture them in their best light using your camera's manual settings. Through lecture, demonstration, and limited hands-on shooting experience, you will become more proficient at photographing small objects. Bring a digital camera that is capable of shooting in the manual mode (ability to set aperture and shutter speed).

Wednesday, May 9, 6:30-9 pm

Registration Deadline: May 2

Cost: $56/$45 member | Course Number: 20-44