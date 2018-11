press release: Mad City Model Railroad Show and Sale: February 16-17, 2019 at Exhibition Hall, Alliant Energy Center. 52nd annual show features huge 90,000 square feet of model railroads in all scales (sizes), toy trains, how-to clinics, exhibits and vendors (300+ tables). Adults - $12, Seniors (65+)- $11, Children (5-11) - $6, under 5 – free. Two-day pass $16. Family Pack (2 adults – 2 children) $30. Door prizes and four train sets given away each day. Saturday: 9am – 5pm, Sunday until 4pm.