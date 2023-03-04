Mad City Modelers Annual Contest
to
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Saturday March 4, Come See All The Local Modelers For Their 27th Annual Show.
Registration 9:00Am to Noon; Judging Noon - 3:00PM; Awards 4PM
$15 for First 5 Entries - $2 Each Additional
Intermediates $5.00 for All Models Entered/ Juniors Free
Spectators $5.00 Per Adult or Children Over 12
Children Under 12 Free
Police, Fire, EMS and Active Duty Military with ID Free
Vendors $30.00/8' Table Before February 1st, $35.00/8' Table After
Theme Award: 'Utility and Transports' (Military, Civil and Sci-Fi, if it moves stuff or people it applies)
All Entries Must Be On The Tables By 12:00PM
Food Available On Site.