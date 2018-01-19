press release:The 5th Annual Mad City Pond Hockey Championships will take place on January 19th-21st, 2018 at Esser Pond in Madison, Wisconsin.

New for 2018: New Division - Beginner; Labatt Blue Zone - Party area out on the ice; VIP Locker Room - Reserve your own space; USA Hockey Membership Required; Bigger and Better!

* Please be aware that this year all teams have the possibility to start their first game on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8am CDT and our last games will be at 12pm on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

* Team Registration Fee for 2018 is $380 per team (4-7 players) plus a small sportsengine Processing Fee