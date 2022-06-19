× Expand MH PhotoDesigns Mad-City Ski Team performs Sundays during the summer months, with prime viewing at Law Park.

Free water ski show, 6 pm Sundays, 5/29-6/12; and 5:15 pm, 6/19-9/4, Law Park (off Lake Monona). No show 8/14.

media release: The Mad-City Ski Team is made up of a group of dedicated volunteers that perform free water ski shows for the Madison community throughout the summer and compete in regional and national water ski show tournaments. The team is nationally recognized for it’s innovative shows and thrilling water skiing and has won National Championships in 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2019.

The team is made up of children of all ages ranging from our youngest at 6 or 7 years old to skiers in their 50s and a variety of other support personnel that may be even older or younger. Although there are many people that join the team as individuals, there are also many families that join where the parents and children all compete together on the same team, some may be skiing and some may be helping on shore, the docks or out in the boats. Show skiing is a unique sport where an entire family can compete together.