Mad City Story Slam

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Mad City Story Slam presents "Failure to Launch!" our first story slam at Mother Fools Coffee House. Come tell a 5-minute story about a botched rocket launch, the disastrous opening night of your play, or the time you *tried* to move out of your parents' basement. Or, just come to listen! As with all our story slams, this event is free to attend.

Info

Spoken Word
