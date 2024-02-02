× Expand Ed Ahrens A person playing trumpet in front of a colorful projection. Thomas Ferrella of You of All People during a 2020 performance of "MindStorm."

media release: Join us for an unforgettable evening under the dome at the MMSD Planetarium in Madison for a live film by Enrique Rueda and musical performance by YOU OF ALL PEOPLE with guest drummer Gustavo Cortinas. Get ready to immerse yourself in a mind-bending 3 dimensional experience that will challenge your perception of reality, MAD DREAMS OF REASON, comments on our zeitgiest and dissects the question of "how we got here?" A contemporary geopolitical reflection.

YOU OF ALL PEOPLE

gustavo cortinas - drums

ed ahrens - guitar, sax

kevin schaefer - keys, electronics

nick orlowski - synth

steve tyska - trumpet, guitar

phil redman - bass

thomas ferrella - trumpet, percussion

VIDEO ART by enrique rueda