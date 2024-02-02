Mad Dreams of Reason
Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Ed Ahrens
A person playing trumpet in front of a colorful projection.
Thomas Ferrella of You of All People during a 2020 performance of "MindStorm."
media release: Join us for an unforgettable evening under the dome at the MMSD Planetarium in Madison for a live film by Enrique Rueda and musical performance by YOU OF ALL PEOPLE with guest drummer Gustavo Cortinas. Get ready to immerse yourself in a mind-bending 3 dimensional experience that will challenge your perception of reality, MAD DREAMS OF REASON, comments on our zeitgiest and dissects the question of "how we got here?" A contemporary geopolitical reflection.
YOU OF ALL PEOPLE
gustavo cortinas - drums
ed ahrens - guitar, sax
kevin schaefer - keys, electronics
nick orlowski - synth
steve tyska - trumpet, guitar
phil redman - bass
thomas ferrella - trumpet, percussion
VIDEO ART by enrique rueda