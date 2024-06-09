Mad Gluten-Free Fest

media release: Announcing the new Mad Gluten-Free Festival, scheduled for June 2nd at Alt-Brew. Located conveniently on the north side near Madison College campus, Alt Brew's parking lot and indoor spaces will be transformed into a haven for gluten-free enthusiasts.

With up to 35 food vendors offering samples and selling their gluten-free options, attendees will have the chance to indulge in a variety of delicious fare. The festival's mission is to educate the gluten-free community about the abundance of locally-made products and provide insights into safe dining options at local restaurants.