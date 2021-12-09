× Expand Sarah Rose Ton Johnson

media release: One of Madison's most popular monthly showcases, MAD LAUGHS returns on Thursday, December 9, 2021 with another stellar lineup of comedians from Madison and Milwaukee! This month we are excited to present the show at Red Rock Saloon's new location on the intersection of State Street and West Gorham. And very importantly: THERE IS A MECHANICAL BULL... which may or may not be involved in the performance. You'll just have to come and find out!

Doors open at 7:30PM; show starts at 8PM. Red Rock Saloon offers a full bar and brand spankin' new menu options, so come by early and grab some grub before the show!

Featuring stand-up performances by: Josh Glen (Madison), Natalie Wickman (Milwaukee), Avery Rapier (Milwaukee) and Ton Johnson (Milwaukee)

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (Madison)

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite (no extra fees!), $15 cash at the door.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/597067624739930

Follow Madison Indie Comedy for more show announcements!

https://www.facebook.com/ MadisonIndieComedy

https://www.instagram.com/ MadisonIndieComedy