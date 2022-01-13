Mad Laughs

× Expand courtesy Geoffrey Asmus Geoffrey Asmus

media release: Madison's prodigal son Geoffrey Asmus will be headlining at Old Sugar Distillery joined by crowd favorites Matt Jordan and Tok Moffat for a hilarious night of stand-up comedy.

With stand-up performances by:

Geoffrey Asmus (Chicago)

Tok Moffat (Chicago)

Matt Jordan (Madison)

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (Madison)

Doors open at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. Tickets $10 or $15 cash at the door.

About your headliner:

Geoffrey began performing stand-up in 2013 immediately after wasting $143,548 in college. Within a short time Geoffrey won Madison's Funniest Comic Competition and Penguin Comedy Club’s Funniest Person in Iowa in 2015, both times beating out the guy who invented meth, Quentin.

Soon after Geoffrey was selected as a New Face performer at Just For Laughs Montreal and was featured on FOX’s Laughs and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. He has also performed at the Laughing Skull, Bridgetown, Limestone and Boston comedy festivals. Geoffrey has headlined comedy clubs all over the country including Comedy on State, Hilarities, Laugh Factory Chicago, Seattle Comedy Underground, Laughs Seattle, Skyline, Laffs and many others. Geoffrey has also opened for Dave Attell, Brian Posehn, Aparna Nancherla, Todd Barry, Daniel Sloss and Alonzo Bodden among others.

In 2021 Geoffrey released his first album “Prodigal Little B*tch” through 800lb Gorilla Records. The album went to #1 on iTunes and is played nationwide on SiriusXM radio.