media release: MAD LAUGHS: Stand-Up Comedy Featuring the Best of the Midwest and Beyond!

OCTOBER 16, 2021: MAD LAUGHS makes its thunderous return to the Bos Mead Hall stage with headlining comic and HBO Comedy Wings winner CHASTITY WASHINGTON (BET, Just For Laughs, NBC, HBO). Chastity will be joined by Nashville's hilarious ALLISON SUMMERS and Madison favorite MO B for a side-splitting night of stand-up comedy and mead.

Hosted by: Shauna Jungdahl. Tickets $10 on Eventbrite or $15 cash at the door. All online purchases are eligible to win a free bottle of mead at the show.

October 16, 2021, Doors open at 7:30PM, show begins at 8PM. Bos Mead Hall, 849 E Washington Ave

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/385927359701549