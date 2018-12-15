Mad Men Holiday Soirée

press release: Break out your swankiest '60s garb and head down to Madison’s oldest and classiest theatre for an unforgettable night of style, sophistication, and pure fantasy.

Our annual Mad Men Holiday Soiree’s began in 2011 as a celebration of the brilliant AMC show, and the style and sophistication of a bygone era. Though the show ended in 2015, the party has taken on a life of it’s own each year, giving Madisonian’s that rare opportunity to get swanky and hit the town for a vintage holiday ball. We are thrilled to announce the return of a party that has become a distinct part of our holiday season. The MAD MEN Holiday Soiree celebrates another fabulous year as Madison’s most dapper holiday party. This year the party will happen for one night only and feature the incomparable Darren Sterud’s Big Band Orchestra playing '40s Era Hits and Christmas classics, along with DJ Nick Nice!

How swanky IS this party?? CLICK HERE to see some beautiful photos from past years!

Oh, we do this party up right. Expect the following:

• Vintage Cocktails & hors d’oeuvres

• Photo Booth (click here to see past booth gallery)

• Red Carpet

• Darren Sterud’s Big Band performing Big Band & Christmas Classics

• Nick Nice playing Mad Men-era hits!

• Coat Check (limited capacity, arrive early)

• Christmas Decorations

• White Tablecloths

Dress to impress and we’ll see you at the soiree…