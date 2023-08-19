Mad Valley
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Mad Valley BIPOC Pride Showcase and Dance Party. Library takeover! Free and open to the public.
Hosted by Library Take Over Team T Sneed and Renee Reed. Sponsored by Loud ‘N Unchained Theater Co, Madison Public Library, & OutReach.
Music by DJ Femme Noir. Showcase Performances by:
Anya K. Thunderkat
A’ryiah Monè Kardashion Diamond
Basal Jones
KhrisStyle D. Infiniti-Ross
K.I.L.O. Aka SkitL’z of Bloodline
SoultryShibon
Sunshine Raynebow
T. S. Banks
Ciara Hart
Carmel Bliss