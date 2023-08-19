Mad Valley

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Mad Valley BIPOC Pride Showcase and Dance Party. Library takeover! Free and open to the public.

Hosted by Library Take Over Team T Sneed and Renee Reed. Sponsored by Loud ‘N Unchained Theater Co, Madison Public Library, & OutReach.

Music by DJ Femme Noir. Showcase Performances by:

Anya K. Thunderkat

A’ryiah Monè Kardashion Diamond

Basal Jones

KhrisStyle D. Infiniti-Ross

K.I.L.O. Aka SkitL’z of Bloodline

SoultryShibon

Sunshine Raynebow

T. S. Banks

Ciara Hart

Carmel Bliss

