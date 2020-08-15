ONLINE: Mad With Power Fest Replay

× Expand Sweeney Photography Lords of the Trident

Available on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch!

A message from Fang: To say I'm missing hanging with all of you at Mad With Power Fest this year is an understatement. As the weekend that was to be Mad With Power 2020 approaches, I'm feeling more and more disappointed that I'm not able to put together a weekend of AMAZING bands and FANTASTIC games. It sucks.

BUT - Just because we can't see each other in the flesh doesn't mean we can't all still hang out! To that end, we'll be having a Mad With Power 2019 Full Performance Replay LIVESTREAM on Saturday, August 15, at 7:00pm Central US time. Join us in the chat as you re-live performances by Widow, Helion Prime, Judicator, Lords of the Trident, and Theocracy!

All performances are fully mixed with multiple cameras, and they look and sound FANTASTIC! Here is the schedule of events:

▪ Widow - 7:00pm ▪ Helion Prime - 7:40pm ▪ Judicator - 8:30pm ▪ Lords of the Trident - 9:15pm ▪ Theocracy - 10:10pm

Note: Facebook is not so great with music-related livestreams, and has a tendency to shut them down. We'd recommend using Twitch or YouTube instead of watching on Facebook.

This streaming event is 100% free, but if you'd like to throw us a few bucks for the work of putting it all together, we'll be accepting donations during the stream! 50% of all donations go to charity!