press release: Mad With Power is Madison’s own Power Metal/Traditional Heavy Metal festival! Join your fellow Warriors and bang your head to the thunderous sound of HEAVY METAL!

Mad With Power 2020 will take place on Friday August 14 and Saturday August 15, 2020. The schedule is TBA but some bands have been announced, including SEVEN KINGDOMS as our Friday night headliner!

This Florida-based power metal band has a ton of accomplishments, including gracing the stage at ProgPower USA and opening for Blind Guardian and Holy Grail. Commented the band, “We are mad with excitement to bring the power to……. Mad With Power Fest! Ty puts on a great show and we are very much looking forward to delivering a killer set and maybe a few other cool things! We also drop the last Music Video for the EP today. We had a great time filming MONSTER and are looking forward to doing this all over again on the next EP. We start work on that ASAP! Thanks again to all that supported this release. It was incredible to do this independently and to have the opportunity to create so much extra content!”