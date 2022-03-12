MadCity Cocktails Launch Party

press release: If you haven't yet heard of the Madcity Cocktails, it's a magical passport that's been unlocking 2-for-1 drink deals and food discounts at over 125 Dane County area bars, breweries and restaurants since 2009. With our 2022 books being valid until 2023, this pocket sized $25 book has potential savings of over $2,000 with over 250 BOGO drink deals and 75+ food discounts! Plus, for the adventuring soul, our new scavenger hunt game included in the book challenges you to find hidden images at over 24 local watering holes. Find the images, get them "stamped" by barstaff and redeem them for raffle tickets at the next year's launch party.

So, stop on by Funk's Pub from 3-6pm on Saturday 3/12 (FREE ADMISSION!) and turn in your old Madcity Cocktails book, or buy a new book and receive a raffle ticket where you can win gift certificates or our grand prize of $100. Plus, try your luck at our “shake of the day” and you might win a book. Love trivia? We’ve got a special Premier Trivia game going that day too. You don’t need to be present to win the grand prize. Winning raffle ticket number will be announced via Facebook, Instagram and email on Sunday 3/12 after our launch party. If you can't make the party and want to buy your own Madcity Cocktails savings passport, please visit any of the participating locations, purchase at any area Woodman's liquor stores or buy online at www.madcitycocktails.com.