press release:

Former America’s Next Top Model and author of the best selling book The Other Side of Beauty, Leah Darrow will be in Madison on Nov. 8 for her speaking tour stop at the University of Wisconsin- Madison. As an international Catholic speaker, writer and host of the Do Something Beautiful podcast, Darrow has a driving passion to inspire women to do something beautiful with their lives.

Darrow speaks towards dismantling the lies that keep women captive to ever-shifting definitions of outward beauty, she reminds them that their ultimate dream—to be validated and loved for who they are—can’t be found in the pages of a magazine.

Her speaking points include:

the recent abuse within the Catholic church

sexual harassment in the fashion industry and the #MeToo movement

the aftermath of being on a reality TV show

social media trends like FITSPO and FOMO

fast versus simple fashion

WHERE: University of Wisconsin- Madison Badger Catholic, 333 E. Campus Mall Suite 3111, Madison, WI 53715

WHEN: November 8, 2018 at 7 pm, 60 minutes

TOPIC: Made for More: What I Wish Every College Student Knew

EVENT CONTACT: outreach@badgercatholic.org