press release: Tickets are on sale now for “MADE IN ABYSS: Journey’s Dawn,” the first film in the two-part “MADE IN ABYSS” compendium. Heralded as a hopeful and harrowing adventure, the “MADE IN ABYSS” Japanese television series took audiences by surprise and garnered ecstatic reviews with its disarming facade that shrouded a dark masterpiece. Now, U.S. cinema audiences can experience the timeless story with newly added scenes and dynamic storytelling. Both English (dubbed) and Japanese (with English subtitles) versions of “MADE IN ABYSS: Journey’s Dawn” will be shown in almost 600 movie theatres nationwide.

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 (subtitled version) at 7:00pm

Monday, March 25, 2019 (dubbed version) at 7:00pm