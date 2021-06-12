media release: This year, Made to Move is being held virtually for all distances (anytime 6/12-14), but our dream of racing in Madison, Wisconsin, is still alive in 2021! We are hosting a smaller-scale in-person 10K in Madison, on a beautiful looped course in the UW Arboretum. Currently, this race is limited to 150 runners.

The “Arb Loop” is one of the city’s most iconic running routes — a 6.2-mile or better known as the 10K path that leads you alongside Lake Wingra, past fields and through shady woods.

Starting near the Henry Vilas Zoo, you run toward the infamous Edgewood Hill — don’t worry you take a sharp left before you get there!

The course has three major hills spaced out pretty nicely throughout the route. You will travel mostly on multi-use path, sidewalk and some lightly traveled road sections.

Do not be surprised if you encounter some wildlife in the Arboretum, as there are flocks of what are locally know as the “Arb turkeys.” But they won’t bother you!

For a mid-race bathroom break, there is a porta jon near the UW Arboretum Visitor Center.

In summer, the course has many things to grab your attention: the architecture of the houses inside the Arb, the beautiful trails that run alongside the road, and if you're lucky you’ll spot the fairy offering tree!

The 10K start time is 8:30 a.m. on June 12. The race will be timed by Race Day Events. Currently, this race is limited to 150 runners. Register now to claim your spot!

We are only stronger when we work together, and we are thrilled to be partnering with two organizations leading conversations and change on issues of women and motherhood.

&Mother, led by Olympian Alysia Montaño, is dedicated to breaking the barriers that limit a woman’s choice to pursue and thrive in both career and motherhood. And Every Mother Counts, founded by maternal health advocate Christy Turlington Burns, is working to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere.

As the charity partners of our race, both organizations will receive support from Made to Move, with the opportunity for women to make additional donations. Learn more at andmother.org and everymothercounts.org.