ONLINE: Madeline Uraneck

press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Community Read: January 1-Feb 10

Madeline Uraneck, author of "How to Make a Life: A Tibetan Refugee Family and the Midwestern Woman They Adopted", will discuss her book and experiences on February 10 at 7:00 PM. In anticipation of this, we're hosting a community reading event--we have copies of the book available for checkout. Call the library at 608-838-9030 to request one for curbside pickup. This program is generously sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies at UW-Madison.