Madfest Juggling Extravaganza
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Jack Kalvan
Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
Madison Area Jugglers present; WORT 89.9 FM & Isthmus welcome
THE 47TH ANNUAL MADFEST JUGGLING EXTRAVAGANZA
featuring
WES PEDEN
CHLOE WALIER
CURT CARLYLE
with special guests TBA
and
MC MARK HAYWARD
Tickets: $20.00 Advance/$25.00 Day Of Show
!!! SOLD OUT LAST 46 YEARS !!! Renegade show, with MC Curt Carlyle, will follow the Extravaganza.
47th Annual MADFEST
6 pm-midnight, Jan. 12, Madison Circus Space, 2100 Winnebago
Times TBD, Saturday, Jan. 13, O'Keefe Middle School, 510 S Thornton Ave.; and more after the Extravaganza show, 10 pm-2 am, Madison Circus Space
Times TBD, Sunday, Jan 14, O'Keefe Middle School