Madge Macfarlane reception

× Expand courtesy Marzen A watercolor painting of a part of a pear tree. "Pear Tree" by Madge Macfarlane.

media release: Join us for An Artist's Journey: Watercolor Paintings by International Artist Madge Macfarlane

On view November 4 - December 23, 2022. Reception: Friday, Nov. 4, 5 - 8 PM.

Join Marzen, fine art showroom of Integrated Art Group, for An Artist’s Journey: Watercolor Paintings by International Artist Madge Macfarlane. This solo show encompasses the depth and breath of an international artist whose work spans decades.

Studying with watercolorists such as Barbara Nechis, Jean Dobie, Sue Archer, Cheng Kee Chee, John Salminen, Linda Baker, Judy Morris, and others has had a strong influence on Macfarlane’s work. However, while her art varies widely in subject matter, her own style is evident.

Macfarlane’s award-winning work has been included in many state, national, and international juried shows and is included in private and corporate collections in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Her work includes a wide range of subject matter including landscapes, still life’s, abstracts and figurative works.

All are welcome to attend a reception on Friday November 4, 2022, 5-8 PM. RSVP appreciated, but not required. Learn more at https://www.integratedartllc.com/exhibitions

Marzen will be open special hours during SASY Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm. November 26, December 3, 10, and 17. The galley will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas week (12/26-30).

Integrated Art Group is a full-service creative solutions fine art firm dedicated to transforming your vision into reality. Specializing in creating memorable environments and experiences with art to enrich your surroundings. With over 25 years of expertise, we simplify the work for you with art planning, curation, procurement, framing, and installation.​ Differentiating your business to inspire wellness, create a sense of place, and delight guests and staff.

Marƶeń, Integrated Art Group’s Showroom and Gallery, brings you innovative and cutting edge works by contemporary artists.