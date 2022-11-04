media release:Join us for An Artist's Journey: Watercolor Paintings by International Artist Madge Macfarlane

On view November 4 - December 31, 2022. Reception: Friday, Nov. 4, 5 - 8 PM.

This collection includes originals directly from Macfarlane's studio both framed and unframed. Madge's work consists of a wide variety of subject matter including landscapes, still lifes, and figurative works.

Madge Macfarlane's study with outstanding watercolorists such as Barbara Nechis, Jean Dobie, Sue Archer, Cheng Kee Chee, John Salminen, Linda Baker, Judy Morris, and others has had a strong influence on her work. However, while her art varies widely in subject matter, her own style is evident.

Madge’s award-winning work has been included in many state and national juried shows and is included in private and corporate collections in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.