press release:

Monday, March 4

1:00 pm-2:00 pm: “Madison: 1969,” presentation by Stu Levitan

Stu Levitan’s presentation, “Madison 1969,” will highlight events and personalities making news fifty years ago. This will include the Black Studies Strike and the Mifflin Block Party Riots illustrated in his new book, Madison in the Sixties (Wisconsin Historical Society Press 2018).

Stu Levitan has been a mainstay of Madison media and government since 1975. An award-winning print and broadcast journalist, he is also the only person in Madison history to have chaired the Plan Commission, Community Development Authority and Zoning Board of Appeals. A graduate of the UW Law School, Stu also spread labor peace and imposed industrial justice for 27 years as a mediator/arbitrator for the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. He currently chairs the Madison Landmarks Commission and serves as vice-president of the Board of Directors, WORT-FM, where he also does a weekly podcast adapted from Madison in the Sixties.

No reservation is required.