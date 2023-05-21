Madison 48 Hour Film Project Screening
Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Online Ticket Sales end at 11:59 pm May 20th - After that you can purchase tickets in person at the door.
The best film event in the land gets even bigger and better as the Wisconsin 48 Hour FIlm Project comes to the Marcus Point Cinema! Join us for three blocks of the freshest films anywhere, made by the best Badger filmmakers — that's right, these movies were made right here, by artists you may already know!
Screenings start at noon and each block is completely unique. Attendees will choose who wins the coveted Audience Favorite awards for each block. This event will sell out, so get your tickets early!
There will be three filming blocks. Block A will screen on Sunday at noon.
- AWOLuna
- Cedar Cabin Productions
- Chair on Stair Films
- Dastardly Media
- False Take Films
- Filmies
- Frame Rate
- Free Particle
- Light Switch Moon
- The MadTowne 48
- Pico Blvd Entertainment
- Purple Elephant
- Story is Everything
- United Team United
BLOCK B - Sunday, May 21, 2023 3:00 pm
- Bad Witch
- CardBoard Man Films
- Charmeleon Film
- Coronado Films
- Creation Cube
- Discount Cryptid Productions
- Established Heroes
- Glass Acorn Studios
- The Guacamole Conspiracy
- Pizza Sutra
- Studio 88
- Suburban Film Club
- Team M
- Two-Point Productions
- Wooden Cricket Films
Block c: Sunday, May 21, 6 pm
- 80 Films
- Camp Createability
- Cannes Can Wait Once Again
- Film Underground
- Hill Bros Home Videos
- I'm Busy Films
- KGB Films
- Life Like Camera
- Living Storm Productions
- Penny Show Productions
- The Porchetta Paradox
- The RGBeasts
- Thorazine Work Party
- Vermillion Films
- Welded Souls
AWARDS & CELEBRATION SCREENING - June 2, 2023 7:00 pm, Bartell Theatre