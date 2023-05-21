Madison 48 Hour Film Project Screening

press release: Online Ticket Sales end at 11:59 pm May 20th - After that you can purchase tickets in person at the door.

The best film event in the land gets even bigger and better as the Wisconsin 48 Hour FIlm Project comes to the Marcus Point Cinema! Join us for three blocks of the freshest films anywhere, made by the best Badger filmmakers — that's right, these movies were made right here, by artists you may already know!

Screenings start at noon and each block is completely unique. Attendees will choose who wins the coveted Audience Favorite awards for each block. This event will sell out, so get your tickets early!

There will be three filming blocks. Block A will screen on Sunday at noon.

AWOLuna

Cedar Cabin Productions

Chair on Stair Films

Dastardly Media

False Take Films

Filmies

Frame Rate

Free Particle

Light Switch Moon

The MadTowne 48

Pico Blvd Entertainment

Purple Elephant

Story is Everything

United Team United

BLOCK B - Sunday, May 21, 2023 3:00 pm

Bad Witch

CardBoard Man Films

Charmeleon Film

Coronado Films

Creation Cube

Discount Cryptid Productions

Established Heroes

Glass Acorn Studios

The Guacamole Conspiracy

Pizza Sutra

Studio 88

Suburban Film Club

Team M

Two-Point Productions

Wooden Cricket Films

Block c: Sunday, May 21, 6 pm

80 Films

Camp Createability

Cannes Can Wait Once Again

Film Underground

Hill Bros Home Videos

I'm Busy Films

KGB Films

Life Like Camera

Living Storm Productions

Penny Show Productions

The Porchetta Paradox

The RGBeasts

Thorazine Work Party

Vermillion Films

Welded Souls

AWARDS & CELEBRATION SCREENING - June 2, 2023 7:00 pm, Bartell Theatre