Madison Achievers Toastmasters

press release: We are an official Toastmasters club dedicated to helping members improve their speaking and writing skills. The opportunity to perform roles and evaluate others builds confidence for interviewing, job hunting, networking, and business communication skills. Join us to begin boosting your confidence and enhance your career!

We meet the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, 7:00 to 8:15 pm, in Room 1 (off the lobby) at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison. If you go south on Whitney Way and take the second, right driveway entrance, that leads to the lobby. Room 1 is at the back of the lobby on the left side.

Meetings will take place both in-person and on Zoom. Find the Zoom links at madisonachievers.toastmastersclubs.org.