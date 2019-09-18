Madison Achievers Toastmasters

press release: Come to one of our meetings on the first and third Wednesday of the month to see how we can help! We are an official Toastmasters club dedicated to helping members improve their speaking and writing skills. The opportunity to perform roles and evaluate others builds confidence for interviewing, job hunting, networking, and business communication skills. Join us to begin boosting your confidence and enhance your career!

We meet the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, 7 pm, in Room 6 (off the lobby) at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison. If you go south on Whitney Way and take the second, right driveway, that leads to the lobby entrance. Room one is at the back of the lobby on the left side.