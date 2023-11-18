media release: The Madison Area Aquatic Hobbyists (a club for people who keep fish and other aquatic creatures as pets) is having its November meeting on Saturday November 18. The speaker this month is Joshua Wiegert and the topic is Reef Tanks for Freshwater People. Josh will describe how to set up and maintain a saltwater reef tank. This is a talk for people who have always toyed with the idea of setting up a saltwater tank, but didn't know where to start. Admission to the talk is free.

Monthly meetings take place at at Community CoWorks, 2711 Allen Blvd in Middleton on the 3rd floor. Doors open at 12:30pm and the meeting starts at 1pm. You do need to be a paid member to buy or sell in the auction after the meeting.