Madison Area Comedy Awards

press release: This yearly mock-awards ceremony “celebrates” the local comedy scene and all of those that come together to create the wonderful infrastructure of comedy in Madison. Hear from your local favorites as they give arbitrary awards for non-accomplishments, and simultaneously dismantle the tradition of awards ceremonies in the most beautiful way. This show is a semi-formal event, but we blame you if you show up in jean shorts.

Hosted by Jake Snell

Featuring Madison’s favorite local comedians and standup from out of town comics

$7 online in advance, $10 door.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!