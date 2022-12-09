Madison Area Concert Handbells

media release: Silver Bells: A 25th Anniversary Christmas Concert

One of Wisconsin’s finest community choirs celebrating 25 years of musical service with Christmas classics on seven octaves of handbells and handchimes.

Dec. 9, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County Rd PD, Verona

Dec. 10, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave, Madison

Dec. 11, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM,St Stephen's Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Rd, Monona

Advance tickets: $12 general, $9 Sr/under 12; at the door $15 generalr/ $12 senior & under 12.