media release: Make this Mother’s Day one she will cherish forever! One of the largest and finest handbell choirs in Wisconsin presents Just Dance! on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 11 and 12. Tickets for mothers are only $10!

You may know handbells can sing, but did you know they can dance? Madison Area Concert Handbells (MACH) reimagines the capabilities of a handbell choir with their concerts “Just Dance!”. Those who have not witnessed the unique level of coordination among 18 auditioned ringers will soon see that, unlike some forms of music, every member is critical to make the music come alive.

This is a dazzling show for the audience featuring a range of pieces from familiar waltzes and classics to contemporary and pop music, including new arrangements by our director. And what would a Wisconsin concert be without a polka? MACH is joined by keyboard (one of our own ringers), bass, and percussion adding beautiful flavor to the concert.

Concert attendees rave! Sandy Reierson posted, “A wonderful performance that lifted my spirits with joy! You’re all so talented, and it was a privilege to be here tonight.”

MACH’s music director is Nicholas Bonaccio, a classically trained percussionist and member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra. He has performed with symphonies across the Midwest and as far away as Hawaii, with Broadway Across America’s touring productions at the Overture Center, and with the band Evanescence. He brings excitement, energy, and variety to every MACH concert.

MACH has performed at Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, the Monona Terrace Convention Center, the Elvehjem Museum of Art, Olbrich Gardens, Milwaukee’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, the Stoughton Opera House, the Gard Theater in Spring Green, the opening of Madison’s Overture Center, the Middleton Performing Arts Center, Sinsinawa Mound, and with the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

Details for the MACH shows are:

Saturday, May 11 – Bethany United Methodist Church, Madison – 7:00 pm

Sunday, May 12 – St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Monona – 3:00 pm

$10 tickets for Moms online and at the door. Tickets are $12 for seniors/students and $15 for general admission in advance; $15/$18 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at madisonhandbells.org.